Romania will support EU's position of combating causes and effects of global wamring

Romania supports the European Union's (EU) effort to combat both the causes and the effects of global warming, while reaching the targets, even if they are also set at the national level, cannot be achieved individually, the Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, says, told Agerpres.

"Achieving the targets, even if they are set at the national level, cannot be achieved individually. Romania will support the EU's position. I would like to remind you that the EU is the global leader of ambitions and at this moment is showing the way to reduce the impact of climate change. At the same time, it shows the practical methods by which we can reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions, which generate these environmental problems," said Tanczos, in a press release of the relevant ministry, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the MMAP, the European Union expressed its concern about global warming having reached above the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius and requested all parties to take urgent measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The European Union also recalled the obligation to respect the commitments that the parties assumed through the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact, adopted during last year's conference, COP26.

Between November 6 and 18, the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Heads of state, ministers, negotiators, climate change activists and civil society representatives are present at the event.

A delegation from the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, led by Minister Barna Tanczos, will participate in the discussions starting with November 16.