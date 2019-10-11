Romania win bronze at WMF World Cup in Australia

Romania on Friday won the bronze medal World Minifootball Federation (WMF) World Cup 2019 in Perth, Australia, after defeating Hungary 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out of the match for the third place that ended in a 0-0 draw after 50 minutes of regular play and a 10 minutes' extra time.

Scoring the penalty kicks for Romania were Mircea Ciprian Ungur, Razvan-Alexandru Plopeanu and Ionut Traian Alecu, while Hungary's goal was scored by Istvan Marko Sos. Romania's goalies Laszlo Klein, the best Romanian player of the match, fended off Hungary's the first shot by Attila Fritz.Stelian Stancu missed a penalty kick given to him in minute 37.Romania had been defeated by defending world champion Mexico on Thursday 2-1, after extra time, while Hungary lost to Brazil 1-2.Romania won the first six European titles in this sport, and they were the 2018 runner-ups. At the World Cup, Romania has finished third in 2015, at the first edition, while in 2017 they lost in 8th final.