stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania wins 22 medals at Balkan Judo Championships for Juniors

medalii

Romania won 22 medals at the Balkan Judo Championships for Juniorsheld in Sibiu, 7 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze ones, according to the website of the Romanian Judo Federation. 


In women's competition, Romania won 4 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronze medals, while Romanian men won 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. 

The gold medals were won by Ana Maria Sirbu (44 kg), Alexandra Pasca (52 kg), Olga Severin (63 kg), Alexandra Mazilu (78 kg), Mircea Tomescu (55 kg), Laris Bors (60 kg) ), Adrian Olaru (66 kg). 

The silver medals were won by Cleonia Riciu (52 kg), Bogdan Drimba (55 kg), Mihai Baloi (60 kg) and Mario Ionita (66 kg). 

The bronze medals were won by Lidia Marin (44 kg), Alina Facaeru (48 kg), Andreea Bortos (57 kg), Alina Bud (70 kg), Diana Mark (70 kg), Cristina Sirbulet (78 kg), Bianca Prodan (+78 kg), Floriana Vacaru (+78 kg), Razvan Bodea (73 kg), George Rotaru (90 kg) and Sebastian Cot (100 kg).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.