Romania wins 22 medals at Balkan Judo Championships for Juniors

Romania won 22 medals at the Balkan Judo Championships for Juniorsheld in Sibiu, 7 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze ones, according to the website of the Romanian Judo Federation.

In women's competition, Romania won 4 gold, 1 silver and 8 bronze medals, while Romanian men won 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.The gold medals were won by Ana Maria Sirbu (44 kg), Alexandra Pasca (52 kg), Olga Severin (63 kg), Alexandra Mazilu (78 kg), Mircea Tomescu (55 kg), Laris Bors (60 kg) ), Adrian Olaru (66 kg).The silver medals were won by Cleonia Riciu (52 kg), Bogdan Drimba (55 kg), Mihai Baloi (60 kg) and Mario Ionita (66 kg).The bronze medals were won by Lidia Marin (44 kg), Alina Facaeru (48 kg), Andreea Bortos (57 kg), Alina Bud (70 kg), Diana Mark (70 kg), Cristina Sirbulet (78 kg), Bianca Prodan (+78 kg), Floriana Vacaru (+78 kg), Razvan Bodea (73 kg), George Rotaru (90 kg) and Sebastian Cot (100 kg).