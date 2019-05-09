Romania2019.eu/Klaus Iohannis: Future of Europe to be actually decided at these European Parliament elections

The future of Europe will be actually decided at the May 26 European Parliament elections, when the citizens have to choose between traditional and extremist parties, which come up with slogans but not with solutions, President Klaus Iohannis said in Sibiu on Thursday before the start of the informal Summit of EU Heads of State or Government.

He mentioned that he is a signatory of the European Leaders' Joint Call for Europe ahead of the European elections in May 2019, urging citizens to turn out to vote."These elections to the European Parliament are not usual elections. The future of the EU is actually being decided at these elections. We have everywhere Eurosceptic parties, populist politicians, politicians who do not want us to continue in this beautiful European Union, and the European citizens are being called upon to decide by vote what kind of future we want for the EU. It is clear that we have to choose between traditional parties, parties that come with solutions, and populist, extremist parties that come with slogans but not with solutions. This vote matters for the Romanians as well and this vote also matters for the Euro Parliament and the referendum," the head of the state said.Klaus Iohannis reaffirmed that May 9, Europe Day, is a great day for Romania."Today, on Europe Day, Europe is coming to Romania. The future of the EU will be decided here, in the center of Romania, in Sibiu. (...) We will decide what the future of the EU will look like. We have prepared a declaration for the European citizens - the Sibiu Declaration - which will show that we are determined, we are united, we know what we want, we want to get involved for a very good future of the European Union. Today Europe is coming to us, Romania matters, Romanians matter," the President said.Asked if energy security will also be on the agenda of Thursday's talks, Klaus Iohannis said: "This subject will definitely be on the strategic agenda," "but the next phase is at the June Council when we set the strategic agenda for the next term."