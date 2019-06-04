romania2019.eu/Petre Daea: 'Research and bioeconomy are key priorities in agriculture'

Research and bioeconomy are key priorities in agriculture, as they allow EU farmers to comply with the ever-increasing standards imposed by the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), particularly regarding environment and climate, Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea told a press conference organized on Tuesday at the end of the informal meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries ministers.

"Today we reiterated the need to bring back for discussion agricultural research and bioeconomy, which are catalysts for agriculture, taking into account the future reform of the Common Agricultural Policy. Research and bioeconomy are key priorities in agriculture, as they allow farmers in EU countries to line up with the ever-rising standards of the CAP, especially those on environment and climate. I also want to highlight the European Union's efforts to support research and innovation, materialized in the EU's current framework research program Horizon 2020, the rural development policy and the long term strategy titled 'A Strategic Approach to Agricultural Research and Innovation in the EU', which the Commission finalized in July 2016. Today's talks were mainly about the fact that solid policies and appropriate instruments are of particular relevance to ensuring the transmission of knowledge and research results to the farmers," Daea said.

He specified that modernization in the new Common Agricultural Policy should focus primarily on building a functional agricultural knowledge and innovation system (AKIS), but also on cooperation and the integration of the primary sector in the bioeconomy value chains, in order to ensure sustainable development.

"The unanimous idea was that in agriculture, research must play a fundamental role in developing the solutions identified for a future that respects European goals and sustainable development targets in line with local specificities. I want to remind you that the European Commission has updated in October 2018 the strategy 'A Sustainable Bioeconomy for Europe - Strengthening the Connection between Economy, Society and Environment', with particular emphasis on the concepts of sustainability and circularity, in order to promote the renewal of industrial sectors, the modernization of primary production systems, environmental protection and improve biodiversity," said the Minister of Agriculture.

At the Council meeting this Tuesday the ministers also shared views on how to ensure better policy guidance in order to render viable a new model of farming business, particularly in the sector of bioeconomy, but also for encouraging farmers to move towards innovation and research.

Minister Daea also announced that the Presidency had briefed the meeting about the stage of preparations of the EU single candidate for the position of FAO Director-General.

AGERPRES