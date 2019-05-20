Romania2019.eu/Tariceanu: Romania closes 90 files; I'd like public recognition from other states' leaders

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that no less than 90 files were closed during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU and added that he would like to see public recognition of this from the leaders of other states.

"Romania is currently holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council, a mandate that proves to be a success. (...) I understand from the members of the Government that we have closed no less than 90 files - a record number - and not the easy ones. I would obviously like to see from the leaders of other states public recognition and a refraining from the temptation of political dictatorship or bureaucratic arrogance," Tariceanu said at the conference "The Future of Europe", whose honorary guest is the former chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Sir Graham Watson.In his speech, Tariceanu pointed out that at present "not only the European liberal movement, but also the European Union itself is facing major challenges", and addressed issues such as migration and Brexit, stressing that these are "only a few aspects that relate to the future of the Union"."The effects of the 2015 refugee crisis are still felt in the waves of populist, xenophobic and anti-immigration movements. Each nation's response to these movements will contribute to shaping our common European destiny, and I am glad that there are no anti-European political parties in Romania and I am looking forward to seeing the results of the next week's election, without fearing that they can fuel xenophobic or extremist trends in our country. However, we expect the composition of the future EP to reflect the changes that some member countries are going through. And we are worried that the influence that the extremist groups will gain in the EP will also be able to contaminate our political scene at national level," Tariceanu said."Romania can successfully cope with any challenge, as long as it is viewed as an equal partner in a cohesive Union with a single speed and no one is left behind. A multi-speed construction based on a model of concentric circles will inevitably pull down the pillars of the united Europe. We, the Eastern states, perceive this as a lack of solidarity of the West. I have no doubt that such a scenario will divide the Union. There are people who idyllically think they will be able to rein in all the forces that will rise in a multi-speed Europe. But I am afraid that reality will prove them wrong, paying too high a price," he further said.