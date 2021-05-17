Romanian alarm system market rises by up to 30% this year (company)

The sales of alarm systems have gone up by 40% during last year, in comparison with the data from 2019, although currently a little over a quarter (27%) of Romanians have installed such a protection system at home, according to an analysis made by a company specialized in security systems.

In this context, for the ongoing year, Atu Tech representatives estimate a rise in alarm systems to up to 30% and aim for integrated solutions within a single system: alarm, video surveillance, different options for opening automatic doors or control over lightbulbs or electric power supply.

Currently, 70% of the total alarm system sales are represented by the professional ones, and the rest of 30% are residential.

"This report explains itself, firstly, through the requirement of businesses to have approved professional security systems installed at the place of work. A more accelerated rise is recorded on the residential segment, where families resort to such security systems for protecting their homes and their goods, from both theft, as well as household accidents," reads a press release sent by Atu Tech, on Monday, to AGERPRES.

Regarding the Romanian profile market potential, specialists in the field estimate that only 27% of Romanians have a home security system.

According to the quoted source, the average price for a professional alarm system is between 800 and 1,000 RON, while residential ones vary between 400 and 500 RON.

Atu Tech (a2t.ro) is the largest online security system retailer in Romania, according to the turnover. The company, founded in 2011, has its headquarters in Sibiu and registered, in 2020, business worth 12 million Euro.