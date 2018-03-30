Romanian, Algerian education ministries sign vocational training co-operation programme in Algiers

A co-operation programme in the field of vocational training between the Romanian and Algerian ministries of education has been signed in Algiers in the presence of Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu, on an official visit to Algeria.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said in a press statement released on Monday that ForMin Melescanu was paying a two-day official visit to Algeria and that on the first day of the visit on Sunday, the head of the Romanian diplomacy had meetings with his counterpart Abdelkader Messahel, Industry Minister Youcef Yousfi, President of the Constitutional Council Mourad Medelci, and President of the National People's Assembly Said Boudhaja, the source quoted.Melescanu emphasised that boosting political dialogue and extending co-operation with countries outside the European Union is an important component in the measures to relaunch bilateral relations of Romania with traditional partners, including with Algeria, with the objective being included in the Governance Programme 2017-2020. At the same time, the visit is part of preparations for the Presidency of the EU Council, which Romania will take over in the first half of 2019, according to MAE.Melescanu showed that Romania and Algeria are currently at an important stage in strengthening bilateral co-operation, "reflected by openness and firm political will to boost dialogue and co-operation in all areas of interest, with emphasis on economics, education, security and home affairs."A road map was agreed upon that would analyse all bilateral relations and identify short and medium-term priorities and concrete projects. The priority objective is to stimulate and facilitate the interest of the business communities in the two nations in order to better capitalise on the existing economic potential.Melescanu also welcomed the sustained efforts of Algeria to create a zone of stability in the southern neighbourhood of the European Union, particularly in the fight against terrorism and radical Islamism.The head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored Romania's interest in co-operating closely in combatting and preventing radicalisation. At the same time, views were exchanged on current international and regional affairs, particularly with regard to the Sahel region, Libya, Syria and Iraq.During the talks, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted, and closer bilateral co-operation was agreed in multilateral fora on this level. An exchange of views on the functioning of the constitutional control mechanisms of the two countries also took place.Part of the visit was a signing ceremony of a co-operation programme in the field of vocational training between the Ministry of National Education of Romania and the Ministry of Education and Training of Algeria. Signing on behalf of Algeria was Algerian Minister of Education and Training Mohammed Mubaraki. The event was also attended by the President of the National Council of Romania's University Rectors Sorin Cimpeanu, and Algeria's Minister of Higher Education Tahar Hadjar.The co-operation programme in the field of vocational training between the two ministries provides for the legal basis for intensifying Romanian-Algerian exchanges in the field of human resources and knowledge transfer in support of the Algerian modernisation programme to adapt to the current and necessary technological developments needed to respond to the economic co-operation demands between the two countries.

AGERPRES .