Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility qualifies for final of Transport&Ticketing Awards event

The Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility (ARSCM) has made it to the short list of finalists at the international Transport&Ticketing Awards 2018 event, the Smart City 2018 category, while competing with world leaders in this field, according to a press release provided to AGERPRES.

Nominated in this category were impactful projects in intelligent transportation. ARSC was selected for its Caravana Smart City programme, in which the intelligent transportation component plays a very important part.The finalists were Tranzer, buy the ticket take the ride, Las Vegas Monorail Company, TAO Orelans Metropole, in partnership with Keolis - Kisio - Masabi for PlanBookTicket and the Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility, with the Caravana Smart City programme.Participating in the award ceremony was also the head of ARSCM, Eduard Dumitrascu, who stated that the international recognition of the association's efforts, which were made alongside its local actors, represented a step ahead and a reason to look towards 2020's Romania with trust.At the same event, held on January 23 2018, Eduard Dumitrascu was also one of the speakers at the debate AI and IoT - the future of mobility, where he promoted the smart city concepts, as well as the progresses made by Romania in implementing smart technologies. At the debate, the ARSC head discussed about GDPR, about the importance of data security, of AI and IoT for the Smart City projects. This meeting will also serve as a platform for transport managers to establish their agendas in respect to the global vision for transportation in 2018.Transport & Ticketing Awards 2018 is carried out as part of Transport Ticketing Global and this year has reached its 10th edition. The event took place over January 23-24 2018 in London, at Old Billingsgate Market. This is the biggest and most attractive public transportation exhibition in the world, which brings together all the key-actors in all intelligent ticketing fields and smart cities industry.Transport Ticketing Global 2018 is the annual meeting of the entire community involved in public transportation. For two days there are held debates and case studies are analyzed by operators from each continent.Caravana Smart City is a programme meant for promotion and educational purposes, which is carried out at national level for 2 months, in 12 of the Romanian regions, as initiated by ARSCM and achieved in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, taking place for 12 months, at national level, in 12 of the Romanian regions. The programme started in September 2017 and is expanding to the European level in 2018. Caravana Smart City also received an award in Romania, in November, at the Education Gala, for its educational component.