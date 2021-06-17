Romanian Association for Smart City launches City Air program to monitor air quality in schools

The Romanian Association for Smart City launched on Thursday the national program City Air, which aims to monitor the air by installing 30 sensors inside and outside schools in Bucharest.

"Romania does not currently have an air quality monitoring network. 25,000 people die annually from pollution-related problems, and currently 80 people, statistically, officially, die due to pollution problems," said Eduard Dumitrascu, the president of the association, at the launching event of the program.

The data collected by the sensors will be displayed on the map.cityair.ro platform and can be freely accessed by anyone.

The state of air quality is described in the first phase by "good", "average" or "bad", so that everyone who enters the platform can easily understand what air quality is.

Periodically, a working group within the association will produce reports and bulletins containing the interpretation of these data, Dumitrascu added.

"It is about a 100% private investment of 50,000 euros in the 30 stations that will be installed. From September, any parent will be able to download an application, choose the school where his/her child is and will receive real-time alerts if it is about pollution," added the representative of the association.