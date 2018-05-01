stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian athlete Mihai Mihut won a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships at Kaspiisk

Pro Sport

Romanian athlete Mihai Mihut on Tuesday won the gold medal in the 63-kg category, while his compatriot Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the bronze in the 130-kg category, both in the Greco-Roman events, at the European Wrestling Championships at Kaspiisk (Russia), Agerpres informs


Mihut, who defeated Norwegian Stig-Andre Berge in the final, won the first gold medal for team Romania at a European championship after an 11-year hiatus, according to the Romanian Wrestling Federation. On Monday, Mihut defeated France's Leo Alexandre Sylvain Tdudezca in the first round, in the quarter-finals he prevailed over Bulgarian Nikolai Ivanov Vichev, and beat Russian Zaur Kabaloev in the semi-finals. 

The second medal of the athletes trained by Anton Arghira and Petrica Carare was won by Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu in the 130-kg category, after defeating the Hungarian vice-champion Balint Lam in the bronze medal game. In the qualifiers, Alexuc defeated Czech Stepan David, in quarter-finals he beat Lithuanian Mantas Knystautas, and lost to Turkish Riza Kayaalp, three-time world champion and seven-time European champion, in the semi-finals. 

In the 72-kg category, Ilie Cojocari was defeated by Georgian Yuri Lomadze. 

Romania lined up 14 wrestlers for the competition

Citeşte şi: Halep nu mai e singura vedetă a tenisului românesc. O altă jucătoare, nominalizată de WTA pentru titlul de 'Revelaţia lunii aprilie'

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×