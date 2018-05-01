Romanian athlete Mihai Mihut won a gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships at Kaspiisk

Romanian athlete Mihai Mihut on Tuesday won the gold medal in the 63-kg category, while his compatriot Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the bronze in the 130-kg category, both in the Greco-Roman events, at the European Wrestling Championships at Kaspiisk (Russia), Agerpres informs.

Mihut, who defeated Norwegian Stig-Andre Berge in the final, won the first gold medal for team Romania at a European championship after an 11-year hiatus, according to the Romanian Wrestling Federation. On Monday, Mihut defeated France's Leo Alexandre Sylvain Tdudezca in the first round, in the quarter-finals he prevailed over Bulgarian Nikolai Ivanov Vichev, and beat Russian Zaur Kabaloev in the semi-finals.The second medal of the athletes trained by Anton Arghira and Petrica Carare was won by Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu in the 130-kg category, after defeating the Hungarian vice-champion Balint Lam in the bronze medal game. In the qualifiers, Alexuc defeated Czech Stepan David, in quarter-finals he beat Lithuanian Mantas Knystautas, and lost to Turkish Riza Kayaalp, three-time world champion and seven-time European champion, in the semi-finals.In the 72-kg category, Ilie Cojocari was defeated by Georgian Yuri Lomadze.Romania lined up 14 wrestlers for the competition

