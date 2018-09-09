Romanian Court of Accounts chairman, on an official visit to Portugal

The chairman of the Romanian Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc, will pay during the period of 10-12 September an official visit to Portugal, upon the invite of his counterpart, Vitor Manuel da Silva Caldeira, the institution announced on Monday.

The topics that will be tackled concern the organization and functioning of the two supreme audit institutions, as well as the presentation of the main results of their specific activities."In the context of consolidating bilateral relations between the Romanian Court of Accounts and the Portuguese Tribunal De Contas, on the agenda of the two chairmen will be topics of common interest, namely the activity of preventive audit, including the function of guiding the audited entities, financial audit and the quality control of activities, as well as the European funds audit," the Court of Accounts' press release, sent to AGERPRES informs.According to the quoted source, during the visit, Mihai Busuioc will have a meeting with Teresa de Andrade Leal Coelho, the chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee for Budget and Finances with the Portuguese Parliament, on which occasion they will talk about the relationship between the Portuguese Tribunal De Contas and the Parliament of Portugal.