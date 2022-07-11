Romanian Embassy in USA announces launch of website and display of graphic sign in Washington

The Romanian Embassy in the US marks the symbolic day of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership on Monday by launching a website dedicated to the bilateral relationship and placing a graphic sign in the busiest area in Washington - The Mall, informs the institution in a press release.

According to the cited source, the website can be accessed at www.romania-usa.ro and presents both key diplomatic moments of the development of the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United States, which began in 1880, and details about the more important pillars of the partnership, the events dedicated to this anniversary year, as well as the latest news related to the evolution of diplomatic relations.

"The content of the website presents another facet of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States, honors the work and efforts of the political leaders who laid its foundations and of those who later built on this solid foundation, but also those who have devoted themselves, both in Romania and in the United States, to strengthen inter-institutional relations, but also between communities. The site presents a map of the Romanian communities in the United States and contains unique photo and video materials, which have the value of historical documents. The website aims to become a platform for informing and connecting Romanians and Americans interested in the history of this partnership, but also a repository of events and the entire program dedicated to celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership," the cited source shows.

The Romanian Embassy will also place a graphic sign in the National Mall area, in Washington DC, which can be viewed on Monday.

The graphic installation will be composed of hundreds of flags of Romania and the United States, as a tribute to both the close bilateral cooperation and the active presence of the Romanian community in the United States, the Romanian Embassy said. AGERPRES