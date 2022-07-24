Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu wins Ultra Norway Race

Romanian firefighter Iulian Rotariu won on Saturday the Ultra Norway Race ultramarathon event, according to a Facebook post published by the Botosani Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU), Rotariu's empoloyer.

He ran the 120km race in 22 hours and set a new record for the Norwegian race.

"Iulian Rotariu continues to amaze the whole world that he always manages to exceed his limits! A little while ago, organisers of the Ultra Norway ultramarathon announced that Iulian crossed the finish line first," wrote ISU Botosani.

Rotariu ran in the heart of the Lyngen Alps, 350 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle. He crossed five rivers, passed through snow, ran on slippery and steep rocks. Only five competitors completed the race, which proves the difficulty of this ultramarathon event, Agerpres.ro informs.

With the completion of the race in Norway, Rotariu became the first runner in the world to win all the five Continental Challenge - Canal Adventure ultramarathons.