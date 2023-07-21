Romanian flight cancellations 55 pct up this June (tour operator)

This June, Romanian flight passengers faced by 55 percent more cancellations than in the previous month, and flights in the second part of the day are more prone to delays and cancellations, shows a survey by online tour operator Vola.ro.

"Also, of the total flight schedule changes, 59 percent were delays of less than 5 hours and approximately 14 percent were delays of more than 5 hours. Practically, hundreds of thousands of Romanians were affected alone in the last 2 and a half months, and unpleasant surprises don't seem to end any time soon," shows the Vola.ro report.

According to the cited source, for flights to and from Romania, airline company Wizz Air is at the top of the list, with a total of over 40 percent of canceled / delayed air travels. Second is the Chisinau-based company Hisky, with over 10 percent, closely followed by Ryanair. Lufthansa, Air Connect, Tarom, Aeroitalia and Austrian Airlines are also on the list of airlines that announced considerable changes to their flight schedule in the first summer month.

Among the external airports with the most flight issues are London, Dublin, Paris, Eindhoven, Brussels or Rome - which are all predominant diaspora or city-break destinations, and not necessarily typical holiday destinations for Romanians.

In 2023, Vola.ro was designated the best-known, most used and most recommended online travel agency in Romania. In 2015, the tour operator received an investment of 5 million euros from 3TS Capital Partners, the same fund that also invested in Elefant.ro, InternetCorp, Zoot and Vector Watch in Romania. In 2022, the online travel agency brokered sales worth 73 million euros. AGERPRES