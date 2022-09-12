Romanian games and toys market reaches 728 million euros (estimates)

The Romanian games and toys market is estimated at 728 million euros, with an annual growth forecast of 2.4pct, until 2025, according to data from the German market research company Statista, cited by the Green Revolution Association.

Worldwide, according to the same research company, the games and toys market will exceed 292 billion euros this year, and the annual growth forecast is 4.2pct in the next three years.

The Green Revolution association organized, on Saturday, in King Mihai I Park (Herastrau) in Bucharest the second edition of the "2nd Life" Toy Fair, an event dedicated to ecological, financial and social education.

The event organized at Roaba de Cultura in Herastrau hosted a debate focused on financial and ecological education, recycling workshops, toy & bike repairs and several public activation actions offered by sponsors: concerts, photo corners, interactive games, raffles dedicated to children etc, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the toys sold at the Green Revolution stand will turn into money for the "Bread and Tomorrow" cause, which belongs to World Vision. Also, during the fair, the children could sell their toys that they no longer use, and part of the money obtained represents donations for a humanitarian cause.

Through the "2nd Life" Toy Fair, Green Revolution aimed to achieve: social and community involvement; donating a percentage of sales to a chosen cause/NGO; financial education & sales; how do we determine what can be sold/repaired - market value; what added value can one add - services (customer care, packaging); how to sell; educating and activating participants for environmental protection; education regarding the waste of material and financial resources in the toy industry; the 3Rs (Reuse, Repair, Recycle); application of what was learned.

The Green Revolution Association, founded in March 2009, is the first non-governmental urban ecology organization in Romania that puts into practice the measures that are the basis of building a green city.

Roaba de Cultura (RDC) is a project of Green Revolution, supported by the Administration of Lakes, Parks and Recreation of Bucharest (ALPAB), and has been gathering, for 11 years, on the meadow of Herastrau Park, over 80,000 Bucharest lovers of nature, cultural events, anniversaries corporate, children's parties, yoga and pilates sessions, concerts, films and theatre performances, fairs and exhibitions, private events, workshops for children and adults etc.