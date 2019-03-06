 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian gov't - Brussels experts' joint committee to tackle CVM

MCV

A joint committee consisting of members of the Bucharest Gov't and Brussels' officials will discuss the points of the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification (CVM) in the following period, and further details will be set out next week, government sources asserted on Thursday.

The initiative of such a committee was agreed upon on Wednesday in Brussels by the visiting Romanian Prime minister and the First Vice President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, with the said team to be made up of members of the European Commission, of the Romanian government and experts, the above-mentioned sources stated.

Each point of the CVM report will be canvassed by the specialists, one of the targets being the lifting of the CVM for Romania before the end of the European Commission's mandate, this fall.

According to the sources, the talks will not address the laws already passed by the Romanian Parliament, since their annulment would be a violation of the fundamental law.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.