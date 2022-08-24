Romanian gov't approves protocol of collaboration with Moldova's National Anti-Doping Agency

The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies

According to a press statement released by the government, Romania's National Anti-Doping Agency will help the National Anti-Doping Agency of Moldova develop and harmonise Moldova's anti-doping legislation with the World Anti-Doping Code, as well as develop consistent and effective anti-doping education, anti-doping testing and international co-operation programmes.

"To this end, the two bodies will conclude a collaboration protocol that will facilitate the exchange of experience, information and good practices in order to bring Moldova's anti-doping legislation and action in line with the relevant international provisions, " according to the statement, told Agerpres.

Romania's National Anti-Doping Agency is said to have managed to fully harmonise the national legislation with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code, and the efficiency of its anti-doping programmes carried out is recognised by all partners worldwide.