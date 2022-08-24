 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian gov't approves protocol of collaboration with Moldova's National Anti-Doping Agency

Radio Chișinău
Moldova Romania

The Romanian government approved at a Wednesday sitting the conclusion of a collaboration protocol between Romania and Moldova's national anti-doping agencies

According to a press statement released by the government, Romania's National Anti-Doping Agency will help the National Anti-Doping Agency of Moldova develop and harmonise Moldova's anti-doping legislation with the World Anti-Doping Code, as well as develop consistent and effective anti-doping education, anti-doping testing and international co-operation programmes.

"To this end, the two bodies will conclude a collaboration protocol that will facilitate the exchange of experience, information and good practices in order to bring Moldova's anti-doping legislation and action in line with the relevant international provisions, " according to the statement, told Agerpres.

Romania's National Anti-Doping Agency is said to have managed to fully harmonise the national legislation with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code, and the efficiency of its anti-doping programmes carried out is recognised by all partners worldwide.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.