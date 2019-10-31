Romanian IoT applications promoted at IoT Solutions World Congress in Barcelona

Seven Romanian companies presented Internet of Things (IoT) applications at the IoT Solutions World Congress held Tuesday through Thursday in Barcelona that featured 341 exhibitors from 120 countries, said the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA), which has supported the participation in the event of the Romanian businesses.

The seven companies are SC Frontier Conect SRL, SC Insoftdev SRL, SC Memox Vision SRL, SC Nexus Electronics SRL, SC Roweb Development SRL, SC Service Return SRL and SC Quest Global Engineering Services SRL, which showcased their solutions within the national pavilion of Romania.

During the three days of the event, the Romanian delegation had a series of meetings with potential partners with whom they discussed the latest IoT industrial innovations shown at the fair, as well as the prospects of establishing partnerships in the field.

The participation of the Romanian companies in the event was ensured by the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship through the National Exports Promotion Program, in collaboration with the Romanian Electronic Industry and Software Association (ARIES). The action had a budget of 438,900 lei, VAT excluded, the Ministry also said.