Romanian judges and prosecutors go out in sign of solidarity with Polish magistrates

Romanian judges and prosecutors will go out on Friday in front of the country's courts as a sign of solidarity with Polish magistrates, who will protest in Warsaw in connection with 'the systematic attempts by the Polish government and legislature to limit the judges' independence.'

"The Polish judges will hold a protest march in Warsaw on January 11. They will be joined by colleagues from all over Europe. Dressed in robes, they will walk from the Supreme Court in a silence march to the Palace of Parliament. They are outraged by the recent laws by which the heads of courts were dismissed and forced to retire, by the procedures through which disciplinary actions are taken against them for the solutions they have given and by the aggressive media campaigns against the judges, but especially those of the Supreme Court. We, in Romania, express our solidarity, by going out in front of the Palaces of Justice, on Friday, at 12:00 hrs," Judge Cristi Danilet wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian Judges Forum Association has made public a press release announcing its concern about the refusal of the Polish authorities to observe the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

The Judges Forum further maintains that it has unconditionally supported the efforts of Polish judges and their associations in their fight for the independence of the judiciary.

To provide moral support to Polish magistrates, Romanian judges and prosecutors will go before the courts to show solidarity with their Polish colleagues, on Friday, at 12:00 hrs, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov and other main cities.

On Thursday, the site juridice.ro published an appeal of the Association of Polish Judges 'IUSTITIA', which shows that, in the last two years, the Polish government and the legislature have systematically tried to limit the independence of the courts and the independence of the judges. Moreover, they "have done much to extend their influence on the functioning of the judiciary." They call on their colleagues in Europe to participate in a silence march in Warsaw, from the Krasinski Square of the Supreme Court to Wiejska street, next to the Parliament building, dressed in robes, "which are a symbol of our profession in service of the law and of Europe's societies."