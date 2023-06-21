Romanian judiciary agrees maximum pension should not exceed active magistrate's salary

The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) said on Wednesday that the Romanian judiciary agrees that the maximum pension in the system should not exceed the salary of an active magistrate.

"Following the publication of several news reports that erroneously present the position of the judiciary on the necessity to reform the pension system, the following clarifications are required: the judiciary agrees that the proposed legislative solution should provide for a maximum pension which should not exceed the salary of an active magistrate," the CSM release said.

Also, the Council shows that the judiciary considers that a seniority in magistracy of at least 25 years, of which 20 years as a judge or prosecutor, should be set for collecting service pension.

The CSM considers that the legislative solution should provide for an early retirement mechanism, with penalties for the pension amount as laid down in the current legislation on the public pension system.

"It is fair that such a possibility is also provided for magistrates, especially as, according to the bill, the retirement age limit will be considerably increased," the Supreme Council of Magistrates affirms. AGERPRES