Romanian Language Day/Ioan-Aurel Pop: Our language remains our life as a people

The Romanian Language Day is a celebration of the Romanian spirit, because it is the most important effigy of Romanians and remains our life as a people, says President of the Romanian Academy, historian Ioan-Aurel Pop, in whose opinion the Romanian language has the power to keep its identity, despite various influences.

"Language is like a living organism that is born, grows, develops, ages and dies with the people who created it and whom it served as a means of communication. That is why we speak of living and dead languages. Ours is alive and no matter how contaminated it is with neologisms, barbarisms, hyperurbanisms, abbreviations or text messages, we must not be afraid. The Romanian language has the power to keep its identity in spite of various influences," says Pop, in a statement granted to AGERPRES.

* * * The Romanian Language Day is celebrated on August 31, as established by Law 53/2013.