Romanian military at NATO C4ISR Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2023

A delegation of 90 servicemen represented Romania this month at the NATO C4ISR Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise 2023 (CWIX 2023), held at the Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland, where 406 deployable command and control systems were tested and more than 25,000 interoperability tests were conducted.

The CWIX exercise gives the Romanian military the opportunity to assess the level of interoperability achieved by command and control systems with allied and partner countries, but also contributes to the maturation of national defence capabilities by training personnel and experimenting with new concepts and technologies, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN ) informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to MApN, this year, about 2,000 military and civilians from 36 nations participated in the CWIX exercise. The Romanian delegation, led by the head of the Information Technology Agency, subordinate to the Cyber Defence Command, included specialists with the Land Forces Staff, Naval Forces Staff and Air Forces Staff, Directorate of Communications and Information Technology, Cyber Defense Command, Communications and Information Command, Joint Forces Command, National Joint Training Center, Defence Geospatial Information Agency and National Defence University.