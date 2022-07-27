Romanian mountain rescuers, at full capacity these days

A 58 year old man is being searched by the mountain rescuers, on Wednesday, after he got lost for several hours in the Valea Gales area, in the Retezat Massif, the southwestern Hunedoara County Mountain Rescue Public Service informed.

The rescue action began on Tuesday afternoon and continued almost all night, the mountain rescuers' search in the areas of Pietrele, Bucura and Poiana Pelegii taking place in the upper cauldron of Valea Gales.

"The 58 year old man left the trail on an unmarked path, on Tuesday afternoon, and has not been seen since. This morning (Wednesday, ed. n.) searches have resumed, localization being attempted through drones," the quoted source specified.

Another rescue action took place during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, in the area of Gura Zlata, where three Czech nationals got lost on an unmarked path in a deep forest area that is hard to reach.

A team from Rausor Mountain Rescue took part in the search, managing to locate the group and bringing it back safely to Gura Zlata Cabin.

A 12 year old child and a 49 year old adult, both from Bucharest, were recovered by the Mountain Rescue team from eastern Neamt after they got lost on Tuesday evening, in the Ceahlau Massif.

The head of Neamt Mountain Rescue Service, Raul Papalicef, declared that the two were in the steep area on the eastern side of the mountain, named Jgheabul Cascadelor.

"The extraction intervention for the two tourists, aged 49 and 12, from Bucharest, ended around 03:00, when the rescue team took them to Dochia Cabin. When they strayed from the path and how they reached the great wall area from that zone, is pretty hard to explain, given the fact that the adult, since the alarm began, was confused and slightly incoherent because of fatigue.

He explained that technology has once again made the difference, that dispatch managed to guide the tourists and send a location from their phone.

"The rescue team followed a long night among vertical walls and beams and only due to special training and deep knowledge of the area have they managed to avoid a tragedy," said Raul Papalicef.

The two tourists were led to Dochia Cabin, exhausted, but safe.AGERPRES