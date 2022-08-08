Romanian, Norwegian SMEs attend social dialogue promotion event

Public administration officials and representatives of employers' organisations of SMEs from Romania and Norway have participated in a social dialogue promotion event.

The National Council of Privately-owned SMEs in Romania (CNIPMMR) organised in the first part of 2022, in all regions of Romania, a series of events to promote social dialogue which main goal was to increase the involvement of social dialogue partners and improving the regulatory framework for the activities of SMEs.

Public administration officials and SMEs reps from Romania and Norway participated in a round table conference to promote social dialogue in Romania presenting models of good practice from Norway.

Among the participants were CNIPMMR Chairman Florin Jianu; senior official with the Romanian Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Angel Iulian Calin; Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Financing Programmes - Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Adrian Panait; FNGCIMM Director General Dumitru Nancu, and Asmund Prytz of SME Norway, Agerpres.

According to CNIPMMR, about 70% of Romanian entrepreneurs say that they have not yet participated in any consultation initiated by central or local public administrations.

"Representatives of Romania's business community often encounter all kinds of barriers in carrying out their activity, and one of the most frequent needs of entrepreneurs is to make themselves heard, to express their opinion to politicians and, implicitly, the government, to participate actively in making decisions that impact their businesses."

At the same time, European statistics show that well-structured social dialogue helps develop the business community and preserve social peace in the country.

In other words, the so-called social dialogue that takes place between the government and the social partners, representative employer and trade union confederations at the national and/or local level, is actually a key tool in economic and social development.

At the same time, social dialogue and, implicitly, the accession of Romanian entrepreneurs to an employers' confederation such as CNIPMMR can contribute to shaping up a competitive business environment, attractive both to existing entrepreneurs and potential investors.

The event was part of the activities of the "Centre for Better Regulation for SMEs" established by CNIPMMR and focused on promoting an ethical and efficient tripartite dialogue and on achieving an exchange of experience between Norwegian and Romanian social partners for the consolidation of social dialogue in Romania, Agerpres.

CNIPMMR in partnership with SME Norway, the corresponding body of CNIPMMR in Norway, implements the "Center for better regulation for SMEs" project between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

Its main objectives are improving the quality of social dialogue in Romania by creating the Centre for better regulation for SMEs, as well as strengthening the operational capacity of the Romanian social partners in the field of social dialogue through the transfer of know-how from Norwegian counterparts.

The list of objectives also includes the promotion of a more ethical and effective social dialogue by running educational campaigns and raising awareness of the importance of social dialogue.

The project is supported by Norway Grants 2014-2021 under the "Social Dialogue - Decent Work" programme.