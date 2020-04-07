Romanian physicians, nurses mobilized under the EU Civil Protecion Mechanism arrive in Italy

The team of 11 physicians and 4 Romanian nurses arrived on the Milan Linate airport on Tuesday to offer support to the most affected area in Italy in the context of the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, informs the Romanian Embassy to Rome.

The team was welcomed by Deputy Prefect Natalino Manno, on behalf of the Italian Government, the Vice-President of the Lombardy Region, Fabrizio Sala, the Undersecretary for International Relations of the Lombardy Regional Council, Alan Christian Rizzi, and the President of the Health Commission of the Lombardy Regional Council, Emanuele Monti. Also present were the Romanian Ambassador to Italy, George Gabriel Bologan, and the Defence Attaché of the Embassy, Colonel Iulian Barbu.The Romanian physicians and nurses, selected on a voluntary basis, will act for 14 days in support of the Italian medical system. Together with colleagues from Norway, they are part of a European team of medical staff mobilized through the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union to assist the Italian medical professionals in their fight against coronavirus.