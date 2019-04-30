Romanian PM Dancila meets Polish counterpart Morawiecki in Warsaw

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of a declaration adopted at a meeting in Warsaw of the heads of government of Eastern and Central European countries that joined the European Union after 2004, and voicing her conviction that it will help shape up the future of the EU.

The two leaders met on the sideline of the anniversary meeting of the prime ministers of the Central and Eastern European countries that joined the European Union after May 1, 2004. They also addressed issues related to the EU's multi-annual financial framework, cohesion policy and common agricultural policy. The Romanian prime minister underscored the importance of all policies promoted at EU level that which must be found in the multi-annual financial framework, according to a press statement released by the Romanian government, agerpres.ro informs.

The head of the Polish government praised the results of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union and asked for country's co-operation to support the development of a European policy in support of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Dancila and Morawiecki also discussed macro-regional development, mentioning the Three Seas Initiative and the Via Carpatia project.

Regarding bilateral co-operation, Dancila and her Polish counterpart appreciated the benefits of the first round of Romanian-Polish intergovernmental consultations in Warsaw on May 25, 2018.

The head of the Romanian government pointed to the added value this type of consultations has generated in the bilateral relationships and reaffirmed the intention of the Romanian government to organise a second round in Bucharest in the second half of 2019 complete with a business forum.

She pleaded for providing additional substance to the economic co-operation between the two countries, in favour of increasing the volume of bilateral trade and increasing Polish investments in Romania and Romanian investments in Poland.

She reiterated the Romanian government's interest in organising a Romania-Poland business forum in Bucharest as part of the next round of bilateral intergovernmental consultations and made known Romania's decision to capitalise on the opportunities generated by the results of the summit in Bucharest of the Three Seas Initiative. At the same time, she mentioned Romania's interest in expanding the bilateral legal framework allowing for an in-depth interaction at the economic level.

The two prime ministers also discussed current world affairs and agreed to intensify co-operation at the level of defence ministries.

They also agreed on a common schedule of bilateral events for the immediate future.