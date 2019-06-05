Romanian PM Viorica Dancila says she will also dicuss proposals for new ministers with President

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Standing Bureau that at the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace she will also include the matter of the proposed ministers, which the President hasn't yet given an answer to.

Asked if she was going to approach the matter of the interim leadership at some ministries, Dancila said yes.

On the other hand, in respect to the mandate for the consultations at Cotroceni, Dancila said she doesn't endorse the idea for a possible referendum on the Constitution revision take place on the same day as the presidential elections, as this thing would break the recommendations of the Venice Commission and because a double measure should be avoided.

She added the referendum must take place as soon as possible.

