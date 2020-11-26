Romanian polar explorer Uca Marinescu presented with Chile's Strait of Magellan award

Polar explorer Maria Uca Marinescu received today the Strait of Magellan award from Chile's ambassador in Bucharest, Jorge A. Tagle.

During the ceremony, the diplomat highlighted the fact that this distinction honors the Romanian explorer's trailblazing contribution as "a leader who opened the way for other women and to us all."

Ambassador Tagle reviewed Uca Marinescu's main achievements after retirement age, including her expeditions to Antarctica, and concluded with a quote from a previous statement of the explorer, which, in his opinion, reflects her worldview: "Each of us has a passion. Mine is to get to know the world and its remote places (...) untainted by the presence of the modern world."

Uca Marinescu also received an invitation from Chile to participate in a new expedition to Antarctica in 2022.

In her acceptance speech, the world traveler recalled how her passion for exploring the world was born and shared memories from her first eventful expedition to Antarctica.

Marinescu is currently working on a book titled Chemarea/The Call.

Sci-fi writer and journalist Alexandru Mironov, attending the ceremony, eulogized Uca Marinescu as a symbol and inspiration for the Romanians, as well as her public activity on radio and television.

This year marks the 500th anniversary (1520) of the expedition of Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan, who crossed a natural water passage in the south of Chile, which has been since known as the Strait of Magellan.

In his speech at Thursday's ceremony, ambassador Jorge A. Tagle noted that the discovery of this strait has opened the way for the first globalization, a process that continues to this day.

The Strait of Magellan award was created to honor personalities and organizations around the world whose innovative and explorative activities have a global impact.

Uca Marinescu, born in 1940, is the first female sexagenarian and third woman in the world to have reached the two geographic poles of the Earth in a single year and the first woman to also reach the four poles (the Geographic North Pole - April 2001, the Geographic South Pole - December 2001, the Magnetic North Pole - March 2007, and the Magnetic South Pole - December 2008).