Romanian Police get German assistance

The German Embassy in Bucharest, the German Federal Ministry of Interior, Construction and Territorial Development and the Ministry of Interior of the Land of Baden-Wurttemberg have donated 5,000 surgical masks, and IT equipment to the Romanian Police worth over 25,000 euros.

According to a press statement released by the German Embassy in Bucharest, the IT equipment offered to the Directorate for Combating Organised Crime - laptops, computers, video cameras, GoPro cameras, multifunction printers, video projectors, conference equipment, endoscopic cameras - will support the Romanian Police in their fight against organised crime, especially human trafficking, drug-related crime, and cybercrime."The Romanian Police are our essential partner in terms of crime prevention at European level, a partner that does an exceptional job. That is why I am particularly glad that, just these days, we can support this long-term, trust-based co-operation," German ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt is quoted as having said on Wednesday when the equipment was handed over.