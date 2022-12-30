Romanian Research Gala - on January 31, at Romanian Athenaeum

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization announces the organization, on January 31, at the Romanian Athenaeum, of the first edition of the Romanian Research Gala, in which the achievements of the most valuable scientists will be awarded.

"Therefore, we are starting a tradition of recognizing at the highest level the merits of all those who build the future of our country and the whole world. Our talent is so recognized abroad, which is the reason why we feel obliged to convey to the Romanian researchers from the elite of the world that they make us proud. We want to highlight, by awarding prizes, all the achievements of the most valuable scientists, to facilitate, at the same time, joint projects between them and researchers from outside the borders. We launched a competition in which all interested persons can apply. The awarding of individual prizes and for research teams, in separate categories and by age, will be based on an analysis carried out by a selection committee, made up of outstanding personalities of Romanian research", the said ministry wrote on Thursday on its Facebook page, Agerpres informs.

Registration for the competition can be done until January 18, 2023 by accessing https://galacercetarii.research.gov.ro/.