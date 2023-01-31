Romanian Research Gala to kicksoff 1st edition at Romanian Athenaeum

The Romanian Research Gala - the 1st edition takes place on Tuesday at the Romanian Athenaeum, told Agerpres.

Within the event, the achievements of the most valuable scientists will be awarded.

"Thus, we are beginning a recognition tradition at the highest level of the merits of all those who are building the future of our country and the entire world. Our talent is so recognizable abroad, this being also the reason for which we feel in debt to convey to the Romanian scientist of the world's elite that they make us proud. Through bestowing these awards, we want to highlight all the achievements of the most valuable scientists, and, at the same time, to facilitate joint projects between them and researches outside the borders, we have launched a competition which all interested persons can register to. Granting the individual awards and for research teams, by separate categories and by age, shall be made based on an analysis conducted by a selection committee, made up of renowned personalities of the Romanian research," the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry recently informed.