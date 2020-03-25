Romanian serviceman of Multinational Division Southeast Command, confirmed positive with COVID-19

A Romanian serviceman of the Multinational Division Southeast Command was confirmed positive on Tuesday with the novel coronavirus and is currently admitted to the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Disease, the Facebook page of the Command shows.

The serviceman is in good condition, and up to this time the epidemiological investigation and all the recommendations resulting from it were implemented immediately.

"Furthermore, the personnel of the Multinational Division Southeast Command are strictly respecting the constraints and limitations established by the Romanian authorities in order to limit the combating of the disease. In addition, in order to ensure the protection of the personnel and their families, at the level of the Command all precautionary measures are being continuously taken, at the same time keeping an adequate reaction and vigilance level," say the representatives of the Multinational Division Southeast Command.