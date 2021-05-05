Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care to provide medical assistance at Vaccination Marathon in Bucharest

The Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI) will provide, through its volunteer members, continuous specialized medical assistance at the Vaccination Marathon in Bucharest, which will take place between May 7-9, agerpres.ro confirms.

"At the request of Carol Davila University of Medicine in Bucharest, on the occasion of organizing the Vaccination Marathon Bucharest Edition 07 - 09.05.2021, the Romanian Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care (SRATI) will provide through its volunteer members continuous specialized medical assistance during the 3 days dedicated to the vaccination against COVID-19," informs a SRATI press release.

For this purpose, 120 primary care physicians, ICU specialists and residents, divided into 56 teams, will serve (24 hours a day, for 3 days) the first aid points arranged by SRATI both at the National Library and at the Palace Hall, in order to prevent and promptly treat any possible adverse reactions that may occur during the vaccination process.