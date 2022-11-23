Romanian, Spanish Foreign Ministers decide quick start of negotiations on dual citizenship

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares held political consultations on Wednesday, deciding that negotiations should start as soon as possible for the conclusion of the bilateral agreement on maintaining dual citizenship for the members of the Romanian community in Spain, and the members of the Spanish community in Romania, respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In this context, Aurescu pointed out that "the special openness shown by the Spanish authorities regarding the subject of dual citizenship confirms the recognition and appreciation of the Romanian community's essential contribution to the Spanish society".

Bogdan Aurescu, who was part of the official delegation led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca that participated in the joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments in Castellón de la Plana, gave assurances regarding the strong support Romania will provide to Spain during its term at the Presidency of the EU Council, in the second half of 2023. AGERPRES