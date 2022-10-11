Romanian stock indices close lower on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices in the red and 30.4 million RON (roughly 6.2 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 1.85 percent to 10,664.99 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares lost 1.87 percentage points.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 1.80 percent lower, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK fell 1.75 percent, Agerpres informs.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 1.51 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 1.37 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.55 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea with 3.8 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania with almost 2 million RON worth of trading, and Digi with 946,947.60 RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were UCM Resita (+14.79 percent), Rompetrol Well Services (+6.21 percent), and Turism Felix (+6.02 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Turbomecanica (-12.13 percent), Napoca Construction Company (-10.71 percent), and Condmag (-10 percent).