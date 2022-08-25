Romanian teams win gold medals at Balkan Table Tennis Championships in Sarajevo

Romania's teams won the gold medals at the 47th edition of the Balkan Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday in Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

After victories with North Macedonia and Italy (3-0 in both cases), in the preliminary group, the Romanian women's team defeated Bulgaria 3-0, in the quarterfinals, through the points brought by Adina Diaconu (3-0 with Viktoria Persova), Andreea Dragoman (3-0 with Tsvetelina Gheorghieva) and Irina Ciobanu (3-0 with Sidelya Mutlu), according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

In the semifinals, the tricolours passed with 3-0 by Greece, thanks to the victories managed by Andreea Dragoman (3-0 with Dimitra Tsekoura), Adina Diaconu (3-0 with Aliki Kioufi Maria) and Irina Ciobanu (3-0 with Malamatenia Papadimitriou).

In the final, Romania defeated Turkey 3-0. Adina Diaconu beat Ozge Yilmaz with 3-0, Andreea Dragoman disposed of Simay Kulakceken with 3-1, and Irina Ciobanu won with 3-0 the match with Ece Harac.

Alina Zaharia was also part of the Romanian squad.

In the men's event, Romania defeated North Macedonia and Albania in the group, and on Wednesday won in the semifinals 3-1 over Bulgaria. Hunor Szocs prevailed over Denislav Kodjabashev with 3-2, Iulian Chirita succumbed to Petyo Krastev with 2-3, but Andrei Istrate defeated Ioan Velicikov 3-1 and Hunor Szocs won the duel with Petyo Krastev, score 3-1.

In the final, Romania beat Turkey 3-1. Hunor Szocs made his debut with an echelon, 1-3 with Tugay Sirzat Yilmaz, but Iulian Chirita defeated Ibrahim Gunduz 3-2, Cristian Chirita disposed of Ziver Gunduz with 3-1, and Hunor Szocs brought the decisive point, in the dispute with Ibrahim Gunduz, score 3-1.

AGERPRES