Romanian-Ukrainian joint training at Black Sea

The "Rear Admiral Horia Macellariu" corvette left on Tuesday the Mangalia Military Port to perform the long of this week a series of joint drills in the international waters of the Black Sea, alongside the "Starobilsk" Ukrainian patrol vessel, the Romanian Navy General Staff (SMFN) said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the source, during the current training session, the Romanian and Ukrainian military sailors participate in joint exercises to monitor the naval traffic, as well as to repel an air strike, alongside two aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"The main purpose of the activity is to develop the level of training and interoperability of the military of the two partner and Black Sea riparian states, as cooperation between the Romanian and Ukrainian naval forces in recent years has experienced an intense development in the field of training at sea and through the development of joint exercises, in the terrestrial and lagoon action environment in the Danube Delta's area, as well as in the field of military marine education, through the development of educational partnerships which include exchanges of military students and pupils from the two countries," the SMFN release says.