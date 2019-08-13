Romanian victims of human trafficking, decreasing in recent years

The number of Romanians victims of human trafficking has decreased by 25pct in recent years as a result of the "Information at Home, Safety in the world!" campaign initiated two years ago by the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere (MRP), MRP senior official Ilie Stanica told an event under this campaign carried out in the south-eastern city of Tulcea on Tuesday.

"The tangible results of this initiative are a decrease of crime on the part of Romanians in host countries and a 25pct reduction in the number of Romanian victims of human trafficking abroad. We are a young ministry, set up in 2017, but that is seeking to be as active as possible," said Stanica.He mentioned that the campaign in 2019 is being carried out in two stages, one that has already ended and that involved male and female students wanting to continue their studies abroad, and the second stage involving those who wish to work abroad, a stage that runs from July to September."The most important thing for a person in another country, even seemingly trivial, is to register with the embassy in the country where they want to activate. I am not saying this out of complaisance. It is very important for the presence of Romanians abroad to be known in order to avoid any risk that may arise, no matter how well prepared a person is. I give you an example, the loss of your passport or identity card. It is obvious that you must turn to a Romanian official who can break the ensuing impasse," said the MRP representative.During the event in Tulcea, Stanica presented to the local officials a series of recommendations for people wishing to leave to work abroad."It is good for this information to reach the city halls nationwide, because there are entire villages where we meet only women, old people and children, as their able-bodied men have left abroad," said Tulcea County Council Deputy Chair Dumitru Mergeani.