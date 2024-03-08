Subscription modal logo Premium

Romanian Women want gift vouchers or day off from work for March 8 (survey)

A small percentage of Romanian women (16%) expect to receive gifts from their employers on March 8, and ideally, they would like them to be vouchers / gift cards (79%) or a day off (55%), according to a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.

At the same time, women consider food gifts to be more appropriate (47% versus 28% men), which may indicate that men perceive that women have higher expectations than a symbolic gift or attached to tradition on March 8, say the surveyors.

According to the findings of the study, 9 out of 10 Romanians say they celebrate International Women's Day, choosing a suitable gift representing an opportunity to show appreciation for women.

Even if choosing a suitable gift can be a challenge, the tradition is preserved this year, with most Romanians considering that flowers are the most appropriate gift to be given / received on Women's Day (83%). Cosmetics (68%) and accessories / jewelry (68%) are also in the top of the most appropriate gifts.

"We can also notice a change in the perception of traditional March 8 gifts, with only 38% of Romanians considering food gifts (sweets, coffee, etc.) suitable. Women are more likely to consider food gifts to be appropriate (47% vs. 28% men), which may indicate that men perceive that women have higher expectations than a symbolic or tradition-attached gift for March 8. Only 16% of women expect to receive gifts from their employer, and ideally, they would like them to be vouchers / gift cards (79%) or a day off on March 8 (55%)," reads the press release of the research company.

On March 8, Romanian women expect to receive gifts from their partners (77%), children (46%) or other family members (29%). At the same time, 23% expect to receive gifts from friends or acquaintances, and 22% from co-workers. Depending on age segments, women between 45 and 55 years old (60%) and those over 55 (68%) expect more gifts from children. From their life partners, ladies would like to receive flowers (77%), cosmetics / perfumes (44%) or accessories / jewelry (42%).

As a trend, Generation Z (18-24 years) mainly want to receive clothing/footwear (41% vs. 23% total sample).

Most men are preparing to give gifts to their life partners (81%) and mothers (54%) and intend to allocate a similar budget: RON 268 for their life partners and RON 257 for their mothers. At the same time, almost a third (32%) of men mentioned daughters, especially those aged over 55 (40%), while only 19% intend to give gifts to co-workers, more than those aged 35-55 (24%).

Most men anticipate that they will allocate a similar budget (60%) or even higher (30%) compared with the previous year.

"58% of Romanians say that brands tempting customers with different promotions and offers for women's month determine them to purchase the advertised product or service. On the other hand, 37% say that such promotions would not influence their purchasing decision, an attitude found especially among men (40% vs. 34% women). Also, March 8 campaigns and promotions have a positive impact on the image of brands, with 70% of respondents mentioning as a result some improvement of brand image, to a greater extent in the case of women (76% vs. 65% men) and young people aged 18-24 years (85%)," the survey also mentions.

The survey was conducted online, between February 23 and 28, 2024, on a sample of 1,004 respondents.

