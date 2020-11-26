Romanian Youth Orchestra to offer concert in honor of Romania's National Day and German EU Presidency

The Romanian Youth Orchestra announced today an extraordinary concert that will be broadcast online on November 30 in honor of Romania's National Day and of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The concert conducted by maestro Cristian Mandeal will include three pieces for string orchestra by Constantin Silvestri, the Romanian Serenade and Peasant Dance for cello and orchestra by Constantin Dimitrescu (soloist Stefan Cazacu), Ciprian Porumbescu's Ballad for violin and orchestra (soloist Alexandru Tomescu), Romanian Dances by Sabin Pautza and Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 36, by Ludwig van Beethoven.

The concert will be broadcast on November 30, starting with 19:00, at https://www.facebook.com/CentrulNationalTinerimeaRomana.

The event is organized by the "Romanian Youth" National Art Center with the support of the German Embassy in Bucharest and the Romanian Embassy in Berlin.

The Romanian Youth Orchestra was founded in 2008 at the initiative of cellist Marin Cazacu as part of an artistic and educational program supported by the "Friends of Music - Serafim Antropov" Foundation and music event organizer Lanto Communication. Since 2014 it has been operating under the auspices of the "Romanian Youth" National Art Center. Bringing together the country's best young musicians, the Romanian Youth Orchestra is considered the country's best musical ensemble in recent years, having also earned international critical accolades.