The 7th edition of the "Aici-Acolo" [Here-There] Festival will take place between May 24 and 26, on the occasion of Romanians Everywhere Day, with more than 500 Romanians from the diaspora and from historical communities, from 34 countries.

The event, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, includes a series of activities organized by the Department for Romanians Everywhere, in partnership with the Union of Visual Artists from Romania.

The event brings together Romanian artists from the country and abroad, from 'here' and 'there', from various creative fields: art, design, music, film, but also representatives of the associative, academic and business milieu from the Romanian communities abroad, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The series of events dedicated to the Romanians Everywhere Day - the "Aici-Acolo" Festival starts on Friday, at the Romanian Patriarchate.

The demonstrations continue at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant. From 16:00, the participants will take a tour of the museum and will be able to visit the fair of Romanian traditions organized in the inner courtyard. From 18:00, there will be a screening of the film "Parking", directed by Tudor Giurgiu.

Saturday begins at the Parliament Palace, where, in the "C.A. Rosetti" Hall, the official opening of the communication session will take place. Naista Mariana Preda, based in the Netherlands, will perform the National Anthem, after which the High Patronage of the President of Romania will be officially granted for this 7th edition of the "Aici-Acolo" Festival.

The communication session will then include several panels where the more than 500 participants will have the opportunity of a direct dialogue with state representatives to convey to them the concerns, needs and difficulties they face in the host countries and upon returning to the country, as well as the opportunity to get to know each other, share experiences, best practices and plan joint projects, the quoted source shows.

On Saturday evening, at the Romanian Athenaeum, from 19:00, there will be a classical music concert by the famous pianist Elizabeth Sombart and the New Hope Orchestra.

On Sunday, participants in the event can visit the multidisciplinary exhibition of design and creative industries "Romanian Design Week", as well as the National Art Museum of Romania, the National History Museum of Romania and the Museum of Art Collections.

The day will end with a cultural moment organized at the National Opera, which will include a concert conducted by Daniel Jinga.

The "Aici-Acolo" festival was initiated in 2017 by the Presidential Administration out of the desire to create bridges between Romanians in the country and those abroad, developing communities and networks that allow the exchange of ideas and projects and thus contributing to the development of a countries that assert themselves on the European level.