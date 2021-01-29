Romanians invest over 955 million RON during first issue of Tezaur government bonds in 2021

Romanians have invested over 955 million RON during the first issue of Tezaur government bonds launched by the Ministry of Finance, of which 850,425,746 RON through the operating units of the State Treasury and 104,853,554 RON through the official postage network of the Romanian Post National Company.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, this represents the highest subscribed monthly value by investors within a Tezaur issue. Thus, the first issue of Tezaur government bonds of 2021, launched by the Ministry of Finance, had over 21,400 investors.

Government bonds launched starting with January 4, 2021, with a maturity of 1, 3 and 5 years and annual interest of 3.25% , 3.5% and 3.75% are dematerialised and nominally worth of 1 RON. Interest is paid for the terms provided in the issuance package leaflet. Furthermore, government bonds issued within the Tezaur Program are transferable and can be bought in advance.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance, as an issuer, as a result of government bonds issue, will be used for financing the budget deficit and the refinancing of the public debt.

"Given the very high interest manifested by the population for this saving instrument, the Ministry of Finance intends to continue with a monthly recurring issue within this program throughout the year 2021," says the press release.