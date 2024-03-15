Romanians to have unique application to get rid of counters in relation with state

Romanians will have, by the end of this year, a unique application to get rid of counters and papers in the relationship with the state, the contract for the implementation of the application will be signed next week, the minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan, announced in western Arad, on Friday.

"Following the renegotiation of the government cloud and the cloud architecture, we are at the stage where the European Commission has given the green light to have this extremely important architecture and in March we will put the government cloud out for public auction. At the same time, next week we will sign the contract for the single application of the Romanian state, i.e. a single place where we can have our identity documents or pay some taxes. Simply put, let's bring the state to a click away for every Romanian," said Bogdan Ivan.

The minister also said that our country is in the last place in the EU in terms of digitization in certain segments of public services. He believes that digitization will take several years, and "the main brake is the mentality of those people who work with data, who work with papers in institutions".

Bogdan Ivan also said that by the end of the year, "if everything goes according to schedule, we will have that unique application in which every Romanian will have their driving license and passport and study documents in digital format, and will be associated with the bank card of every man".