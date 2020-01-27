Romania's Andries finishes 4th at Weightlifting World Cup Rome

Romanian athlete Elena Ramona Andries finished 4th on Monday in the women's 49 kg class of the 2020 IWF Weightlifting World Cup Rome, a competition qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.Andries came in fourth in the snatch lift, with 82 kg, after failing to snatch 80 kg; she finished fourth in the clean and jerk lift, with 96 kg, failing in her attempt to clean and jerk 100 kg, and also ending 4th in the total event, with 178 kg.
In the snatch lift, American Elizabeth Delacruz was first, with 87 kg, followed by her compatriot Morghan Whitney King, 82 kg, and Cuban Ludia Montero Ramos, 82 kg (250 grams lighter than Andries).
Delacruz was also the winner in the clean and jerk lift, with 108 kg, followed by King, 103 kg, and Vietnamese Huyen Vuong Thi, 100 kg.
In total, Delacruz was first, with 195 kg, followed by King, 185 kg, and Vuong Thi, 181 kg.
As many as 159 athletes from 42 countries participate in the competition.
Romania has another athlete competing in Rome, Loredana Toma, who will perform on Wednesday, in the women's 64 kg class.