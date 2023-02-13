Romania's balance of payment current account deficit widens by 52.0pct in 2022

In January-December 2022, the deficit in Romania's balance-of-payments current account reached EUR 26,571 million, up from EUR 17,473 million y-o-y, according to a press statement released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday.

The deficit in trade in goods widened by EUR 9,187 million, as a surplus in services expanded by EUR 3,120 million, with the primary income deficit widening by EUR 3,852 million, while the secondary income surplus increased by EUR 821 million, told Agerpres.

In January-December 2022, total external debt increased by EUR 6,136 million, of which long-term external debt at end-December 2022 ran at EUR 97,685 million (68.4 percent of total external debt), up 0.1 percent against end-2021.

The short-term external debt at end-December 2022 amounted to EUR 45,036 million (31.6 percent of total external debt), up 15.4 percent from end-2021.

Long-term external debt service ratio stood at 15.8 percent in January-December 2022 against 17 percent in 2021. At end-December 2022, goods and services import cover stood at 4.4 months, as compared to 4.9 months at end-2021.

At end-December 2022, the ratio of the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 82.7 percent, as against 79.4 percent at end-2021.