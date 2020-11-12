Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 10,142; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 35,762

As many as 10,142 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 35,762 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 334,236 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 224,916 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,593,720 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 35,762 were performed in the last 24 hours, 20,855 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,907 upon request.

Another 121 people - 77 men and 44 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the CODIV-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,510.

According to the GCS, 117 patients had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for three patients.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,861 fines amounting to 1,418,356 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 12,852 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,152 in intensive care, the highest number so far.

In Romania, 44,243 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,013 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 81,163 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126.

A total of 2,599 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Sibiu County still has a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 7 per 1,000 population, while Bucharest has fallen slightly to below 5.

Bucharest has a rate of 4.99 per 1,000 population, a slight decrease compared to the previous day, when it was 5.04.

According to GCS, the 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 7.4 in Sibiu County, up from 7.19 a day before.

The next highest rate is in Cluj County, with a rate of 6.99, followed by Timis County with 6.43 and Salaj with 6.34.

A high incidence is also reported in the counties of Bihor - 5.74, Alba - 5.64, Arad - 4.95, Brasov - 4.94 and Mures - 4.62.

The counties with a low rate are Vrancea - 1.47, Olt - 1.69 and Tulcea - 1.7. Vrancea County is the only one left in the green area.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been registered in Bucharest - 46,668 and in the counties of Cluj - 14,281, Iasi - 14,055, Timis - 13,705, Prahova - 13,668 and Brasov - 13,010.

Most newly confirmed cases since the previous report have been registered in Bucharest - 927 and the counties of Brasov - 466, Cluj - 413, Hunedoara - 412, Sibiu - 379, Ilfov - 358, Prahova - 336, Mures - 321, Arad - 320, Iasi - 300.