Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,111 to 105,298

As many as 1,111 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting following tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.According to GCS information on persons declared cured will be transmitted as soon as possible, as it is not available at the usual time due to technical changes in data centralisation application.Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 105,298 on Tuesday.According to GCS, 2,110,024 tests have been so far processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 21,049 were performed in the last 24 hours - 12,767 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,327 upon request.There were 6,881 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Tuesday reported by GCS and 460 patients in intensive care.In Romania, 10,879 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,748 are in institutional isolation.Also, 37,014 people are in quarantine at home, and 5 in institutional quarantine.Romania's COVID-19 death toll increased by 51 people - 28 men and 23 women, bringing the total toll to 4,236.According to the GCS, 49 deaths were reported in patients with comorbidities. One patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities had been reported for another to date.In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 404 fines amounting to 54,450 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has remained constant at 6,599 and the number of deaths at 126, with no changes since the last reporting.The city of Bucharest (214) and the counties of Ilfov (53), Suceava (53), Cluj (49) and Iasi (46) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.Most of the COVID-19 cases so far recorded in Romania are in Bucharest City - 13,861 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,882, Arges - 5,286, Brasov - 5,217 and Prahova - 5,017.As many as 591 people have been retested and reconfirmed COVID-19 positive.