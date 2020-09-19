Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,333 to 111,550, death toll hits 4,402

As many as 1,333 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Saturday.

All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before.

Romania's COVID-19 total case count reached 111,550 on Saturday.

As many as 89,119 persons were declared healed. The figure is the total number of cured persons since the pandemic beginning and has resulted after the Health Ministry and the National Center of Intervention Coordination and Management (CNCCI) data revision and update.

According to GCS, 2,210,071 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 23,030 were performed in the last 24 hours - 14,305 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 8,725 upon request.

Another 42 people - 21 men and 21 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 4,402. According to GCS, all 42 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

One death was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, six deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 12 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 15 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and eight deaths in the category of over 80 years.

As many as 665 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19, says GCS.

There were 6,996 COVID-19 hospitalisations in Romania as of Saturday reported by GCS and 461 patients in intensive care.

In Romania, 11,845 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,013 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 38,818 people are in quarantine at home, and 7 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 488 fines amounting to 112,300 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucharest City (220) and the counties of Timis (61), Bacau (59) and Suceava (55) and Ilfov (52) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus since the previous reporting.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus has grown to 6,612, with the death toll constant at 126, since the last reporting.

The heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania as of Saturday, September 19, were recorded in Bucharest City - 14,707 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,137, Brasov - 5,419, Arges - 5,368 and Prahova - 5,261.