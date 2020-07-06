Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 250 to 29,223

Another 250 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information from the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 29,223.

At the moment, 227 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.Of the people confirmed positive, 21,413 were discharged. Of these, 20,213 are cured patients and 1,200 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.To date, 771,482 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.